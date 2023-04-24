COLORADO: Legislature paying off special interests with taxpayer refund dollars.

With the public distracted by gun control, abortion, and other hot-button issues, the Democrat-controlled Colorado legislature is quietly advancing nearly two dozen bills to redistribute your taxpayer refund to special interests.

The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) in Colorado’s Constitution requires the state to refund excess tax revenue back to taxpayers. The state cannot spend this surplus revenue without asking voters at the ballot.

But there’s a loophole.

If legislators give your refund to someone else as a special tax benefit, it’s not considered spending. It’s considered a tax revenue reduction, so they can do it without asking you.

Any time certain people get a special tax break, that reduces total state revenues. If revenues go down, the surplus goes down. If the surplus goes down, your refund goes down.

That’s how legislators are stealing from all taxpayers to give to a few politically favored interests. And they’ve been doing it for years, but never on the scale being proposed by Democrats this year.