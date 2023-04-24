GOOD RIDDANCE: Susan Rice to step down as Biden’s domestic policy chief. “The move brings to a close Rice’s prolific, wide-ranging and at times controversial tenure overseeing Biden’s domestic agenda — including some of the thorniest political issues, such as immigration policy. During her more than two years in the role, Biden has signed executive and legislative actions on health care, gun safety, student loans, policing and other key priorities for Democrats.”

Not that you should expect her successor to be any better…