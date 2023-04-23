April 23, 2023

MORE LAWSUITS, PLEASE!:  “NIH study recruiting 18-year-olds to learn ‘unknown’ side effects of testicle removal for gender dysphoria.”  Now they tell us:  Evidently, transgender women (i.e. men who have surgically “transitioned”) are at greater risk of cardiovascular disease, and no one has figured out why yet.  It didn’t occur to these so-called doctors that chopping off some troubled teenager’s testicles might have undesirable health effects.

Posted at 8:13 pm by Gail Heriot