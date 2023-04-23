QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Suddenly, the Media Discover Hunter Biden’s Crimes. Why Now?
We’re told that the FBI really, really — honest! — intended to bring four charges against Hunter but alas were stymied by the Attorney General of the United States of America.
So why do the media tell the story now?
To serve Zee Pahty, it appears.
Joe Biden bumbled his way through another week of early lids, slurred words, desperate pronouncements, and hummana, hummana, hummanas from his “spokes” woman Karine Jean-Pierre and her binder.
He announced he will announce his run for the presidency on Tuesday.
Is this the Left’s last-ditch effort to take him off the board before the 2024 election? Sure looks like it.
The media are geared up for it. Let’s see if it works.
And they are:
● It’s Happening! CBS Questions Dem Senator Coons on Hunter Biden Investigation.
● Done With Biden? ABC Admits Most Uneasy With An 81 Year Old President.
● WSJ editorial: Biden is “an octogenarian in obvious decline” and his reelection would be “an historic mistake.”
And from February at NBC: Politico reporter: Biden’s age prompts whispers from top Democrats ahead of 2024.
