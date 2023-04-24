KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: RFK Jr. Is the Thorn We Need in Joe Biden’s Side for 2024. “His presence in the 2024 Democratic campaign puts every bit of COVID fiction that Joe Biden ran on in 2020 on political trial. RFK Jr. is running as a throwback to his ancestral Democratic heritage. Yeah, they were lefties, but they weren’t fascists. COVID Joe Biden is a fascist. Whether he says is or not, RFK the Younger is heavily implying it.”