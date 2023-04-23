ROBERT SPENCER: Working-class Houston Suburb Tries a Beautiful Way to Fight Crime, but With an Ugly Edge. “Alief, a working-class suburb of Houston that is 71% Hispanic and black, is planting 1,200 new trees, but the objective is not just to beautify the neighborhood. Rather, the idea is that trees will fight crime.”
