AMAZING WHAT A PAYCHECK FROM THE GRAY LADY CAN DO:

● Gun Idolatry Is Destroying the Case for Guns.

—David French, the New York Times, Today.

● My Family Has Been Threatened by Racists. Why Should They Outgun Me? “The right to effective self-defense has never been more important.”

—David French, National Review, August 6th, 2019.

Flashback:

● ‘Repeal the Second Amendment.’ “I have never understood the conservative fetish for the Second Amendment.”

—Bret Stephens, the New York Times, October 5, 2017.

And yet, at one point, when Stephens was still employed by the Wall Street Journal, he at least professed to understanding it: