April 23, 2023

THOMAS SOWELL:  I was discussing Thomas Sowell with my gentleman friend this afternoon.  I was feeling a little sad to think that Sowell is almost 93 years old now and won’t be turning out any more books.  But I was wrong!   I found this–Social Justice Fallacies–a few minutes ago.  The release is scheduled for September 5, 2023.  Keep ’em coming, Dr. Sowell.

Posted at 8:19 am by Gail Heriot