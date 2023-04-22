THOMAS SOWELL: I was discussing Thomas Sowell with my gentleman friend this afternoon. I was feeling a little sad to think that Sowell is almost 93 years old now and won’t be turning out any more books. But I was wrong! I found this–Social Justice Fallacies–a few minutes ago. The release is scheduled for September 5, 2023. Keep ’em coming, Dr. Sowell.
