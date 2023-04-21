BUT GAVIN NEWSOM ASSURES ME THAT CALIFORNIA IS STILL AWESOME: It’s official: North Texas lands another headquarters move from California.
Irving City Council has given an economic incentives package for Kelly-Moore Paint Co. the green light, spurring forward the independent paint retailer and manufacturer’s headquarters move from California to Dallas-Fort Worth.
As part of the agreement, Kelly-Moore is expected to receive a $75,000 economic development grant.
Kelly-Moore, currently based in San Carlos, California, plans to move its base of operations to 15,000 square feet within 500 E. John Carpenter Freeway. It must do so by year-end 2024 per the agreement with the city.
The company is required to create 30 new, full-time jobs with an average salary of $100,000, as part of the arrangement.
Kelly-Moore previously relocated its manufacturing operations to Hurst [TX] in 2017.
