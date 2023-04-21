CATCH AND RELEASE IS FABULOUS: Illegal aliens who are LGBTQ ‘may not be detained’ under Democrats’ new bill. “The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is aimed at setting minimum standards for detention facilities where thousands of illegal aliens are kept as they await processing. Among other things, it would bar the use of private detention facilities and make sure government-run facilities meet minimum standards as defined by the American Bar Association.”