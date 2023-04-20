PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ! John Fetterman ‘Wasn’t Functional’ When Wife Went On Media Blitz, Became Firefighter After Senate Election.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman recently opened up about how he “wasn’t functional” after his November Senate election, as his wife Gisele embarked on a lengthy media tour and even became a volunteer firefighter.

Fetterman opened up about his struggles with depression in an interview published Wednesday by People Magazine. “I literally stopped eating and drinking and I wasn’t functional,” Fetterman said about his depression following his November victory against Republican opponent Mehmet Oz. Fetterman struggled with words in an October 2022 debate with Oz, who made Fetterman’s health a focal point of his campaign. (RELATED: ‘I Stopped Leaving My Bed’: Sen. John Fetterman Opens Up About Depression)