HMM: China’s 19.6% youth unemployment rate is nearing a record-high and may pose ‘a threat to social stability.’

Unemployment among those aged 16 to 24 rose to 19.6% in March, up from 18.1% in both January and February, and inching toward the 19.9% of last July, the highest level since records began in 2018. Youth unemployment was 16% in March 2022.

Joblessness among the young remains “stubbornly high,” says Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at investment bank Natixis.

China’s worsening youth unemployment situation was an outlier in a report that otherwise showed an improving economy.