JEFF DUNETZ: Maybe It’s Time To Fess Up, We Jews DO Run The World.

The banks? No one really believes that silly thing about Jewish bankers in New York controlling all the stupid money! Sure, they’re all Jewish, but they come from Lithuania, not New York. We run the world’s monetary system from the EU central office. Our man there is named Harvey Cohn. And Harvey runs a tight ship.

I spoke to Harvey today; he agrees it’s time to let the cat out of the bag. But there is one thing he would like to do first. Much of the world’s “antisemitism” is part of the plot to perpetuate the myth that we do not run the world. Harvey even has Louis Farrakhan on the payroll (please don’t tell anyone it’s bad for his image).

You know that famous picture of Bigfoot walking through the forest? I hate to disappoint people but it was a Jew in a costume. He was on the way to the international convention of the Worldwide Jewish Conspiracy (WWJC) and put on an Ape costume so people wouldn’t know about the convention.