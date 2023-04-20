MICKEY HAS A SAD: Disney Is Set to Eliminate Thousands of Jobs Starting Next Week.

Walt Disney Co. plans to cut thousands of jobs next week, including about 15% of the staff in its entertainment division, according to people familiar with the plans. The cuts will span TV, film, theme parks and corporate teams, affecting every region where Disney operates, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t yet public. Some affected workers will be notified as early as April 24.

These include: ESPN Layoffs To Start Next Week.

There’s been speculation, including from Stephen A. Smith, that no one is safe from incoming layoffs. We disagree. There’s a list of personalities we can confidently say are, in fact, safe. The list includes the stars: Stephen A. Smith, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Adam Schefter, Mike Greenberg, Scott Van Pelt, and Kirk Herbstreit. And those with the race card firmly in their back pocket: Mark Jones, Bomani Jones, Mina Kimes, the mentally unstable Stanley Verrett, Kendrick Perkins, Ryan Clark, and Domonique Foxworth. #Privilege.

Also, reported at the end of last month: ABC News Undergoes Round Of Layoffs And Realignment Of Leadership Team.

ABC News underwent a round of staff reductions on Thursday, as the division is impacted by parent Walt Disney Co.’s companywide cuts. The phased rollout of the job reductions will impact about 50 people total, a figure that includes eliminated open positions, according to a network source.

