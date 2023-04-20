ASKING THE UNCOMFORTABLE QUESTIONS: Where Did All the Biden Illegal Immigrants Go?

In New York City, if the newcomers aren’t put up at the luxury cruise terminal that served the QE2, they could get $700-a-night midtown hotel accommodations with iconic Manhattan views. In Chicago, they found themselves whisked to suburban lodgings. In Denver, officials refer to them discreetly as “guests” and you needn’t bother inquiring about their inns or addresses.

The people enjoying these free digs aren’t privacy-conscious jet-setters, but the secrecy surrounding them might be comparable: They’re some of the millions of migrants who have illegally crossed into the U.S. since the Biden administration relaxed most border controls.

No one knows exactly how many people have poured across the southwestern U.S. border since President Biden took office, or where they’ve gone since.