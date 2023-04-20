AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Hasbro Introduces New ‘Transition Me Elmo’ Doll.

NEW YORK, NY — The creative minds behind the long-running children’s television show Sesame Street have partnered with Hasbro to come up with what they believe will be this year’s hot new toy: the Transition Me Elmo doll.

“This is the perfect toy to give to children of any age!” said Samantha Maltin, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer at Sesame Workshop. “No matter the stage of your child’s development, there’s no wrong time to introduce them to the exciting new world of gender reassignment! Transition Me Elmo will have your youngster questioning their identity in no time!”