MEGAN FOX: Trial of Ohio Child Rapist Gerson Fuentes Delayed Again.. “Gerson Fuentes, the illegal alien arrested and charged in the rape of a ten-year-old child who was taken across state lines for an abortion last July by pro-abortion activists, will not stand trial today. Fuentes appeared in front of Judge Julie Lynch in an Ohio courtroom, where his case was continued for the third time to July 5.”