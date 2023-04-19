SOME PROTESTS ARE BETTER THAN OTHERS: Footage shows police planning arrests of protesters at 2020 ReOpen NC event.

Footage posted online by an independent journalist shows police in Raleigh discussing tactics for arresting ReOpen NC protesters in [April] 2020 as well as joking about COVID-19 PPE use to “support” the idea the protest was a “public health hazard.”

Independent journalist Stephen Horn tweeted out a video containing clips of police interactions prior to the arrest of a single protester, Monica Ussery.

Horn’s tweet contained a link to a longer video where two unidentified law enforcement officers are seen joking around about how ReOpen NC protesters told Raleigh Police Captain Dedric Bond to “go pound sand” after Bond had told protesters they would be arrested if they didn’t disperse.

“They basically told him [Bond] to go pound sand,” an unidentified female officer says in the video. “So we’re going to go arrest some motherf**kers. Alright, let’s go.”