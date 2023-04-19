GOODER AND HARDER, GERMANY: Germany shut down its last nuclear energy plant on Saturday. On the same day, Germans learned their power bills were about to go up 45%.
Nobody ever said salving the consciences of the elites was going to be cheap.
