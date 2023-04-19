WHAT DID THE PRESIDENT KNOW, AND WHEN DID HE KNOW IT? John Solomon’s JustTheNews.com just broke a bombshell of a story that leads any reasonable person to ask that question. It turns out that a well-respected IRS agent of senior experience has documented and is planning to disclose evidence of specific interference being run by Biden appointees in the DOJ, including warnings to others in law enforcement to not ask about Hunter’s shenanigans. The lede graf says it all:

“A decorated supervisory IRS agent has reported to the Justice Department’s top watchdog that federal prosecutors appointed by Joe Biden have engaged in “preferential treatment and politics” to block criminal tax charges against presidential son Hunter Biden, providing evidence as a whistleblower that conflicts with Attorney General Merrick Garland’s recent testimony to Congress that the decision to bring charges against Biden was being left to the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for Delaware.”

David Weiss, the Attorney General for the District of Delaware found that he did not have jurisdiction over Hunter’s tax matters because Biden did not file taxes in Delaware. When Weiss tried to refer the matter to the appropriate AG’s, he was stiff-armed.

Who would have thought that Merrick Garland (who swore before Congress that “Delaware U.S. Attorney Weiss had full authority, free from political pressure, to pursue a case against Hunter Biden in any part of the country”) turned out to be a lying sack of dog poo?