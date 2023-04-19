INTERESTING NEW AUDIO BOOK: Why Women Deserve Less. #CommissionEarned This quote makes sense:

Because whereas in the past a man’s sex drive is what drove him to become the best man he could be—providing for his family, protecting them, and ultimately building civilization—today it is your biggest weakness. Because while women no longer need you today, they’re not stupid enough to turn down any free help you’re willing to give them. And many know if they dangle the prospect of sex in front of you, you will provide them money, attention, and resources, essentially making you their part-time slave.