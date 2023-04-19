MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: What If They Gave Away $53 Billion But Nobody Wanted It? “Chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) has serious concerns about taking CHIPS Act money — part of Presidentish Joe Biden’s budget-busting effort at a shotgun marriage between Big Government and Big Tech — to build a long-planned fabrication plant in Arizona.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.