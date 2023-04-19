TO BE FAIR, THEIR NEW ENTERTAINMENT ISN’T VERY ENTERTAINING: Disney Is Set to Eliminate Thousands of Jobs Starting Next Week. “Walt Disney Co. plans to cut thousands of jobs next week, including about 15% of the staff in its entertainment division, according to people familiar with the plans.”
