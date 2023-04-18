YET MORE AMERICAN INDIANS ARE CANCELLED: NY schools banned from calling teams Warriors, Chiefs, Braves, using Native American mascots.

New York follows 20 other states which have moved to restrict Indigenous-related monikers at the high school level.

Upstate Rep. Elise Stefanik blasted the ban on tribal nicknames as wokeness run amok.

In her district, this ruling would impact Native American symbols at Cambridge Central School District, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District, and Glens Falls City School.

“Upstate New York and the North Country take pride in our history and forcing them to replace these historical mascots is prioritizing the Far Left mob at the expense of our students’ education,” Stefanik said.