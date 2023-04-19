DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: One Dead in Parking Garage Collapse in Lower Manhattan. “Kazimir Vilenchik, New York City’s acting buildings commissioner, said at the news conference that the building had several open violations dating back to 2003, although he also indicated that plans had been filed to correct them in 2010.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.