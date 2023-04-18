SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! UC San Diego hosts ‘Black Graduation,’ ‘Xicanx/Latinx Graduation.’

The University of California San Diego (UCSD) will host identity-specific graduation ceremonies in June 2023.

Students can participate in a “Black Graduation” with the Black Resource Center (BRC) or the Raza Resource Centro’s (RRC) “Xicanx/Latinx Graduation” before UCSD’s “All Campus Commencement.”

BRC describes its ceremony as “a pre-commencement celebration to honor Black students who have successfully completed an undergraduate or graduate/professional degree.”

“The ceremony reinforces the bonds of scholarship and extends the sense of community and belonging,” the description continues. “The intimate ceremony is representative of African and African-American culture and culminates with a Kente Stole presentation.”