2024 PREVIEW: Newt Gingrich Discusses Potential Challenges in 2024 Presidential Election. “When you’re a very weak President, who doesn’t understand that we have real enemies, and doesn’t understand the requirements of real stakes, the world begins to realize that the United States is very unreliable.”
