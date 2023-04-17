WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH PIERS MORGAN IS A VOICE OF SANITY: The worm has turned on woke trans issues: Spineless Dem politicians now look anti-women.
Sometimes, revolutions begin in unexpected places.
One such example came on Friday night at Bill Maher’s TV studio in Los Angeles where I was appearing on his “Real Time” show alongside rising Democratic star Rep. Katie Porter — the woman who wants to replace Dianne Feinstein as senator for California.
We debated the backlash to 26-year-old transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s controversial promotion of Bud Light beer, and I made the point that far more concerning was Mulvaney’s mockery of sportswomen in a new Nike commercial.
I said that for someone who identified as a gay man until last year to be sporting a women’s sports bra, despite having no breasts, as “they” pranced around like a clueless non-athlete, mimicking how a misogynist would scornfully depict a woman doing sport, struck me as a slap in the face to actual women.
And to my surprise, given how liberal Maher’s audience tends to be, my comments were met with loud applause.
