BOMB CANADA: THE CASE FOR WAR. Tucker Carlson: Should the U.S. liberate Canada from Trudeau?

Tucker Carlson, the Fox News television host and provocateur, has a new documentary coming out, and its central question is whether the United States should liberate Canada from tyranny, as it attempted to do in Libya and Iraq.

As before, we will be greeted as liberators.

(Classical reference in headline.)