THREE YEARS AGO, TODAY: California city fills skatepark with 37 tons of sand after people ignore ‘no trespassing’ signs.
Happy 3 year anniversary, Science. pic.twitter.com/6aGVOnyd1O
— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 17, 2023
