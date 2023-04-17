NO MAN’S LIFE, LIBERTY, OR PROPERTY ARE SAFE WHILE THE LEGISLATURE IS IN SESSION: VPN Users Risk 20-Year Jail Sentences in the US Under New RESTRICT Act. “The RESTRICT Act is not limited to just TikTok. It gives the government authority over all forms of communication domestic or abroad and grants powers to ‘enforce any mitigation measure to address any risk’ to national security now and in any ‘potential future transaction.'”