WHAT A SHAME: Conservative social media platform Parler acquired and then immediately shut down by new owner.

Following Starboard’s announcement on Friday, the company immediately shut down Parler’s website. A note on Parler.com(Opens in a new tab) reads “no reasonable person believes that a Twitter clone just for conservatives is a viable business any more.”

To be clear though, this isn’t an anti-conservative statement from Starboard. It’s strictly business. Starboard’s statement goes on to praise former Parler CEO George Farmer for Parler’s more recent move into providing alternative IT and cloud services solutions through its former parent company Parlament Technologies.

“We focus on working with groups that are advocating for or otherwise advancing conservative causes or conservative beliefs,” Starboard CEO Ryan Coyne told the Daily Caller News Foundation in 2021, back when Starboard was known as Olympic Media.