JOHN NOLTE: Trump Edges into National Lead Against Biden Post-Indictment.

I like both DeSantis and Trump, but the numbers are the numbers. Granted, DeSantis has not yet announced he’s running, and that could scramble to board considerably, but it could scramble it either way. The Florida governor’s interview with Piers Morgan was not impressive. He will have to come across a lot stronger and with more stature if he’s going to defeat Trump.

As far as why Trump is polling better against than Biden now as opposed to 2020, the reasons should be obvious. Biden is an unpopular incumbent who can no longer hide in his basement. Biden is president now, and his every appearance is a reminder of how dumb, frail, and dishonest he is.

What’s more, he’s doing a terrible job: energy prices, inflation, open border, war fever in Ukraine, mutilating children to appease his transvestite base…

Something else that could scramble the board are all the tripwires Democrats and the corporate media have in place for Donald Trump. More indictments from fascist Democrat prosecutors in states like Georgia are likely.

The potential of a trial in New York early next year followed by a guilty verdict from a rigged jury… Who knows how the public will react?

We have a long, long way to go.