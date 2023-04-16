JOHN NOLTE: Trump Edges into National Lead Against Biden Post-Indictment.
I like both DeSantis and Trump, but the numbers are the numbers. Granted, DeSantis has not yet announced he’s running, and that could scramble to board considerably, but it could scramble it either way. The Florida governor’s interview with Piers Morgan was not impressive. He will have to come across a lot stronger and with more stature if he’s going to defeat Trump.
As far as why Trump is polling better against than Biden now as opposed to 2020, the reasons should be obvious. Biden is an unpopular incumbent who can no longer hide in his basement. Biden is president now, and his every appearance is a reminder of how dumb, frail, and dishonest he is.
What’s more, he’s doing a terrible job: energy prices, inflation, open border, war fever in Ukraine, mutilating children to appease his transvestite base…
Something else that could scramble the board are all the tripwires Democrats and the corporate media have in place for Donald Trump. More indictments from fascist Democrat prosecutors in states like Georgia are likely.
The potential of a trial in New York early next year followed by a guilty verdict from a rigged jury… Who knows how the public will react?
We have a long, long way to go.
Earlier: Trump’s Trial is About Winning in 2024. It’s On GOP Voters if They Fall for the Dems’ Ploy:
Ultimately Trump’s fate will not be decided by a Soros-backed prosecutor in New York, or one in Georgia, or by Jack Smith, who is attempting to build and obstruction case against Trump. The point here is not to “serve justice” but to prolong and publicize, and thereby block out any other candidate that may pose a stronger opponent to the current President.
Trump’s fate will be decided by GOP primary voters. They can choose to rally around Trump and ride him into the general election, with the backing of the Democrats and the media, or they can finally decide the drama and the chaos are all too much, and turn the page.
Trump’s fate, and the fate of 2024, is ultimately only up to them. It just depends on how much they love or hate the show the media is putting on for them, once again.
Last month, Ed Morrissey wrote, “As one of my colleagues put it on Twitter, you might personally like Trump and think he got the shaft in 2020. But do you want to spend a general election campaign talking about payoffs to Stormy Daniels and ‘stop the steal’ efforts in Fulton County? Especially if a viable and proven alternative is at hand? That’s why DeSantis is running, and why he always was going to run in this cycle.”