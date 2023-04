HOLLYWOOD, INTERRUPTED: A Resurfaced Clip Of Aubrey Plaza Recalling The Time A Director Instructed Her To Masturbate On Camera Has Left People Seriously Disturbed. “The camera was mounted on the ceiling, I was in my underwear and a Clinton t-shirt, and there were a bunch of old men smoking — the crew guys. And then I went and touched myself.”

A Clinton t-shirt, eh?

It’s like the city’s chief industry operates as a sex grooming gang or something.