ROADS ARE BEING RACIST AGAIN, AND MAYER PETE IS ON IT!

Pete Buttigieg tells Al Sharpton that minorities are more likely to die in car crashes for a variety of reasons including: "The way roads are designed and built." pic.twitter.com/9ADW5IFFti — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 16, 2023

To be fair, not everybody has access to the same level of transportation that Buttigieg enjoys: Climate Be Damned! Inspector General Investigating Buttigieg’s Private Jet-Setting Life.

Flashback: Train Wreck: All the Transportation Scandals on Pete Buttigieg’s Watch. (So far.)