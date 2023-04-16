ROADS ARE BEING RACIST AGAIN, AND MAYER PETE IS ON IT!
Pete Buttigieg tells Al Sharpton that minorities are more likely to die in car crashes for a variety of reasons including:
"The way roads are designed and built." pic.twitter.com/9ADW5IFFti
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 16, 2023
To be fair, not everybody has access to the same level of transportation that Buttigieg enjoys: Climate Be Damned! Inspector General Investigating Buttigieg’s Private Jet-Setting Life.
Flashback: Train Wreck: All the Transportation Scandals on Pete Buttigieg’s Watch. (So far.)