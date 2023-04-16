April 16, 2023

ROADS ARE BEING RACIST AGAIN, AND MAYER PETE IS ON IT!

To be fair, not everybody has access to the same level of transportation that Buttigieg enjoys: Climate Be Damned! Inspector General Investigating Buttigieg’s Private Jet-Setting Life.

Flashback: Train Wreck: All the Transportation Scandals on Pete Buttigieg’s Watch. (So far.)

Posted at 4:36 pm by Ed Driscoll