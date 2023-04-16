TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Returns From Vacation Overseas, Leaves on Another Vacation, and Insults His Interior Sec.

“I told you — my plan is to run again,” he said. You have to know that there’s likely all kinds of lobbying going on behind the scenes to get him to back off. If they think they can go four more years like this, they’re delusional. Heck, I’m not even sure he can finish his term before his deterioration becomes too much for them to cover up anymore.

But in a final shot for one last embarrassing moment, before he left Ireland, he spoke about what he discovered about his family when looking at the genealogical records, and he managed to insult his Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in the bargain.

He said he learned “some interesting things” — “but, look, we all came from somewhere, unlike my Secretary of Interior, but, uh anyway…”

How nice that he can do genealogical research on his family on our time and dime. Most Americans are trying to figure out how to pay for gas and stretch their income to meet all of their expenses. Meanwhile, this guy — who is supposed to be serving us — is using our money to entertain himself.

But I think the thing that stood out there was how he seemed to be dissing his Interior Secretary. She didn’t come from anywhere? What does that even mean? Did she drop out of the sky? Was she born out of the mouth of the volcano like Pele, the Hawaiian goddess? Maybe she just sprouted up from the ground or popped out of the head of a unicorn.

You have to speak “Biden-ese” to know what he’s saying there. He’s making a left-handed reference to the fact that she’s Native American. But Joe, that’s “somewhere.”