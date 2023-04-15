April 16, 2023

HE’S BEEN ASKED TO RECONSIDER IN VIEW OF THE VIOLENCE AGAINST RILEY GAINES:  Federal Judge Alan B. Johnson has denied the ability to sue anonymously to the seven sorority women suing Kappa Kappa Gamma for inducting a transgender woman into its Wyoming chapter.  They allege that their new “sorority sister” has been ogling them, sometimes with … uh … his male body part at attention.  They have until April 20th to reveal their true names or have their cases dismissed.

Posted at 8:40 am by Gail Heriot