April 17, 2023

HILARIOUS POLLING RESULTS:  Grinnell College has discovered that a majority of Americans “oppose a ban on gender-affirming care for those under 18.”  Ha!  If you asked them whether “doctors should be able to chop boys’ penises off and then shoot them up with female hormones,” I daresay you’d get a different answer.   (Polling on race-preferential admissions is similar.  If you dress it up with euphemisms, you can sometimes eke out a favorable result.  But the clearer you make the issue, the more overwhelming the opposition becomes.)

Posted at 7:41 am by Gail Heriot