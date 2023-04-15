HILARIOUS POLLING RESULTS: Grinnell College has discovered that a majority of Americans “oppose a ban on gender-affirming care for those under 18.” Ha! If you asked them whether “doctors should be able to chop boys’ penises off and then shoot them up with female hormones,” I daresay you’d get a different answer. (Polling on race-preferential admissions is similar. If you dress it up with euphemisms, you can sometimes eke out a favorable result. But the clearer you make the issue, the more overwhelming the opposition becomes.)