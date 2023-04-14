SEGREGATION IN THE 21st CENTURY: For days, Syracuse University students have been conducting a sit-in, demanding, among other things, that “students of color” be permitted to select same-race roommate. According to the article in Campus Reform, Chancellor Kent Syverud “responded, saying he spoke with students and learned that they had ‘good reason to fear’ roommates who ‘harbor views of racism.’ He stopped short of agreeing to the demand, however, saying that he is having housing experts look into it.”