ROGER SIMON: Digital Money Plus Electric Cars Equals Fascist America.
The administrative state is moving faster to cement its totalitarian rule over the United States of America than we can to keep pace.
They are doing this because they realize the majority of our people oppose their wishes, but if they are able to impose them by fiat before that opposition forms and reacts, most people will eventually go along. Unfortunately, it’s human nature for many.
This Passover, I had a telling reminder when I learned for the first time that only an estimated 20 percent of the Jews left Egypt during the Exodus. The other 80 percent chose to remain in the comfort of what they knew—slavery. (These figures come from the medieval French rabbi Rashi, one of the most revered Talmudic scholars.)
Our slavery comes in an electric form. Only a few days ago, the following was announced in The New York Times (which we today learned has become a reality):
“The Biden administration is planning some of the most stringent auto pollution limits in the world, designed to ensure that all-electric cars make up as much 67 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in the country by 2032, according to two people familiar with the matter.”
Currently, the same article reports, they are around 5.8 percent.
Joe Lancaster of Reason adds: The EPA’s Ban of Gasoline-Powered Cars Will Actually Slow Development of Electric Cars. “The Biden administration should let the market decide. Clearly, there is a demand for electric vehicles. But by insisting on the rate at which the industry needs to make the transition, the administration’s incentives could be undermining progress. Axios noted this week that ‘battery technology is still evolving…meaning the U.S. may be at risk of building mines and factories to produce batteries that wind up being obsolete in a decade.’ As Reason‘s Ronald Bailey wrote in the March 2023 issue, electrochemists are already devising new methods of powering electric cars that don’t use scarce materials. By imposing such a breakneck timeline, the EPA is forcing automakers to choose production over innovation.”