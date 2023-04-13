ROGER SIMON: Digital Money Plus Electric Cars Equals Fascist America.

The administrative state is moving faster to cement its totalitarian rule over the United States of America than we can to keep pace.

They are doing this because they realize the majority of our people oppose their wishes, but if they are able to impose them by fiat before that opposition forms and reacts, most people will eventually go along. Unfortunately, it’s human nature for many.

This Passover, I had a telling reminder when I learned for the first time that only an estimated 20 percent of the Jews left Egypt during the Exodus. The other 80 percent chose to remain in the comfort of what they knew—slavery. (These figures come from the medieval French rabbi Rashi, one of the most revered Talmudic scholars.)

Our slavery comes in an electric form. Only a few days ago, the following was announced in The New York Times (which we today learned has become a reality):

“The Biden administration is planning some of the most stringent auto pollution limits in the world, designed to ensure that all-electric cars make up as much 67 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in the country by 2032, according to two people familiar with the matter.”

Currently, the same article reports, they are around 5.8 percent.