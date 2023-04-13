LAUGHABLE: Equality Florida warns that Florida is “unsafe.”

This is how the Left works. Everything is a campaign, and while I haven’t looked into the funding sources for these groups I would be willing to be quite a lot that if you followed the money it would all lead to the same group of Leftist Democrat donors who have decided that destroying Ron DeSantis is job #1.

They are terrified of him, and they have reason to be. Because, despite what the “Florida Immigrant Coalition” claims, people of color in Florida like Governor DeSantis just fine. It turns out that being an excellent governor pays political dividends.

The coordinated campaign goes far beyond these “grasstops” groups that exist to do the bidding of the Left. Expect news stories to be generated by these fake warnings, and think pieces to follow about how DeSantis is scaring gays and Hispanics by sending brownshirts after them. This is just the Leftist propaganda network doing its job.

It’s all lies.