KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Biden’s Public Warmup for Campaign ’24 Is a Pathetic Trainwreck. “Barring a manufactured health crisis for Biden, he’s going to have to get out and campaign this time around. That is, of course, unless he starts World War III just to have an excuse to stay home.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.