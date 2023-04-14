OH, FER CRYIN’ OUT LOUD: FAA Blows Out Candle On Historic Launch Of Giant SpaceX Starship.

Enthusiasm waned among fans of space flight and Elon Musk Thursday as the Federal Aviation Administration shot down plans by Musk’s SpaceX for the maiden flight of its giant two-stage rocket called Starship.

On Twitter, Musk indicated the space vehicle might launch this week. However, it ended up being the fourth time the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation blew out the launch plan.

The agency still has yet to complete an environmental review, which began in November 2020. It now plans to release the assessment on May 31.