DAN SNYDER REACHES DEAL TO SELL THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS FOR BILLIONS: Report. “Dan Snyder’s tenure with the Washington Commanders appears to be over after nearly 30 years. Snyder agreed to sell the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils for $6 billion, Sportico reported Thursday. Snyder and Harris are reportedly hoping to execute a contract in a few days. The Harris group also included billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson.”