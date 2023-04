CHRISTIAN TOTO: Megyn Kelly on MeToo’s Collapse: ‘We’re Back to Where We Started.’ “The MeToo movement has been exploded and women really have nowhere to turn. You can leave the set in tears after being screamed at by [Lemon], who I bet has a long HR personnel file, and they just say, ‘re-educating training, bye.’ Not good enough.”

#MeToo was a political convenience that got dropped as soon as it was no longer convenient.