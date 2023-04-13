THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION THE MEDIA NEVER ASKS GAVIN NEWSOM:

It’s an inarguable reality that California has lost a substantial portion of its population and its revenue, while Florida surges.

So why is Newsom not being asked about it?

If Californians were happy with the job he’s doing, why aren’t they staying?

In just a few years, California’s lost 1.3% of its population. That’s a staggering drop for a state that previously led the country in growth and provided endless opportunity.

Meanwhile, Florida’s had a massive influx of new residents, more than any other state.