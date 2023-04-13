EVERYBODY IS SICK OF JOE: Biden 2024? Most Voters Want Democratic Primary Challengers. “The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that just 39% of Likely U.S. voters believe Biden should run for reelection as president in 2024, while 48% think Biden shouldn’t run again. Another 13% are not sure. In February, only 32% said Biden should seek reelection in 2024.”