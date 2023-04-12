MEGAN FOX: American Library Association Mobilizes to Intimidate Parents Into Silence. “In the clip below, you can hear an excerpt from one of the books pushed by the groomers who want to destroy children’s innocence and separate them from their families. I warn you, it’s so explicit that I had to set an age restriction on YouTube, and at the age of 46, I had never heard some of this stuff before (and wish I hadn’t).”