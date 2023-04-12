EMMA-JO MORRIS: Survivors of the Trans Panic: Lesbians Threatened by Gender Ideology.

“It’s just another way to get lesbians to want to be with men”

“It’s very sad to see women in general being erased … I see a lot of screenshots of pictures from lesbian dating apps, and, like, every other swipe is a man.”

Jaimee Michell is the founder of “Gays Against Groomers,” a gay advocacy group set up to denounce the targeting and sexualization of children by “LGBTQQIP2SAA” activism. Jaimee began the organization in an effort to separate homosexuals from the gender ideology movement, in her words, to “reclaim our good standing in society that we just achieved not that long ago.”

Jaimee told Breitbart that, amid the push to “affirm” transgender claims that biological males are “women,” lesbians are being marginalized as they are forced to disregard or downplay their innate sexual preference — hinged on gender and biological sex being aligned and immutable — to appease community activists. Conversations among lesbians about only wanting to date biological women have been dubbed “transphobic” and “abusive” by activists and media. Lesbian dating apps now boast “inclusion” of “queer,” “non-binary, gender-fluid and transgender people” — broadening the pool of users from homosexual women to people who don’t “identify” as women, or people who are not women at all.