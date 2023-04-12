I THINK HE SHOULD MAKE THEM KEEP IT: Elon Musk says BBC’s ‘government-funded media’ Twitter tag will be changed.
Meanwhile: NPR quits Twitter after being labeled ‘state-affiliated media.’
Why does the Beeb get preferential treatment?
I THINK HE SHOULD MAKE THEM KEEP IT: Elon Musk says BBC’s ‘government-funded media’ Twitter tag will be changed.
Meanwhile: NPR quits Twitter after being labeled ‘state-affiliated media.’
Why does the Beeb get preferential treatment?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.